Financial Sector Update for 04/06/2021: GS,ROO.L,ARES,PAYX,GBOX

Financial stocks continued to drift lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was slipping 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was rising 0.4% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

In company news, Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was hanging on a narrow gain late Tuesday following a Financial Times report, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter, the underwriter bought more than $100 million of Deliveroo (ROO.L) stock in a bid to prop up the share price of the UK-based food delivery firm after its disappointing March 31 market debut.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) jumped more than 27% higher following the blockchain payments company doubling its forecast for FY21 processing volume guidance to at least $1.2 billion in transactions this year after its Q1 volume significantly outpaced earlier projections.

Paychex (PAYX) dropped 5% after the payroll services company reported a 3% year-over-year decline in fiscal Q3 revenue to $1.1 billion.

Ares Management (ARES) fell 7.5% after the alternative assets manager announced plans for a public offering of 9.5 million class A shares as well as a concurrent $250 million private placement of common stock with existing investor Sumitomo Mitsui Banking.

