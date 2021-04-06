Financial Sector Update for 04/06/2021: ARES,PAYX,GBOX

Financial stocks were drifting lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was slipping 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.8% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was climbing 0.1%.

In company news, Ares Management (ARES) fell 6.6% after the alternative assets manager announced plans for a public offering of 9.5 million class A shares as well as a concurrent $250 million private placement of common stock with existing investor Sumitomo Mitsui Banking.

Paychex (PAYX) dropped 5.5% after the payroll services company's fiscal Q3 revenue slipped 3% to $1.1 billion.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) jumped more than 16% following the blockchain payments company doubling its forecast for FY21 processing volume guidance to at least $1.2 billion in transactions this year after its Q1 volume significantly outpaced earlier projections.

