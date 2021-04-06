Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/06/2021: ARES, CS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading lower pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) declining 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.6% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 1.5%.

Ares Management (ARES) was over 8% lower after launching an underwritten public offering of 9.5 million class A common shares and a private placement of $250 million of its common stock.

Credit Suisse (CS) was marginally declining after saying it will take a charge of 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.69 billion) due to the failure of a US-based hedge fund to meet its margin commitments. The charge will result in a pre-tax loss of 900 million francs in Q1.

