Financial Sector Update for 04/06/2020: SNR,PCTY,KIM,HSBC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +5.81%

BAC +6.94%

WFC +9.36%

C +9.80%

USB +10.58%

Financial stocks finished sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rose 7.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF climbed 7.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 11.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) New Senior Investment (SNR) raced almost 15% higher on Monday despite the real estate investment trust late Friday saying average occupancy at its senior housing facilities is expected to decline 0.2 percentage points during March to 86.9% compared with the prior month after operators restricted physical tours and new move-ins to guard against the spread of COVID-19. A total of 18 residents and one employee so far have tested positive for coronavirus, it said.

In other sector news:

(+) Kimco Realty (KIM) rose nearly 12% on Monday. The real estate investment trust Monday disclosed through a new regulatory filing that CEO Conor Flynn has tested positive for the coronavirus causing COVID-19 infection after displaying mild symptoms. The company also said it has succession plans in place for all of its senior executives, including the temporary delegation of responsibilities to other executives.

(+) Paylocity Holding (PCTY) climbed more than 11% after the payroll processor Monday announced its purchase of video platform provider VidGrid as part of efforts to expand its workplace communications offerings. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

(+) HSBC Holdings (HSBC) finished 4.5% higher in US trading this afternoon. Retail investors in Hong Kong were threatening to take legal action against the lender after it decided to suspend its dividend following pressure from UK regulators to conserve capital during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to media reports. Shareholders also will try to force HSBC to hold an extraordinary general meeting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.