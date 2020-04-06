Financial Sector Update for 04/06/2020: PCTY,KIM,HSBC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +6.12%

BAC +5.64%

WFC +7.55%

C +8.67%

USB +9.20%

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 6.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 6.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead nearly 11.7%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Paylocity Holding (PCTY) climbed 8.7% after the payroll processor Monday announced its purchase of video platform provider VidGrid as part of efforts to expand its workplace communications offerings. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Kimco Realty (KIM) rose nearly 12% on Monday. The real estate investment trust Monday disclosed through a new regulatory filing that CEO Conor Flynn has tested positive for the coronavirus causing COVID-19 infection after displaying mild symptoms. The company also said it has succession plans in place for all of its senior executives, including the temporary delegation of responsibilities to other executives.

(+) HSBC Holdings (HSBC) was 4.3% higher this afternoon. Retail investors in Hong Kong were threatening to take legal action against the lender after it decided to suspend its dividend following pressure from UK regulators to conserve capital during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to media reports. Shareholders also will try to force HSBC to hold an extraordinary general meeting.

