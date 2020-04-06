Financial Sector Update for 04/06/2020: COF, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +4.6%

BAC: +4.7%

WFC: +4%

C: +4.7%

USB: +3.9%

Financial giants were climbing pre-bell Monday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Capital One Financial (COF), which was up almost 5% amid media reports that the company will not use the waiver issued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission that would have exempted the bank from registering as a "major swap participant" in the energy derivatives market.

(+) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said in his letter to shareholders accompanying the company's 2019 annual report that the bank is working with the government to "address the severe economic challenges" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but that it will not ask for regulatory relief for itself. JPMorgan Chase was advancing by more than 4% in recent trading.

(+) Wells Fargo (WFC) will limit its jumbo mortgage refinancing program to clients who have at least $250,000 in liquid assets with the bank, the Wall Street Journal reported. Wells Fargo was 4% higher recently. Separately, the company said it has reached the planned $10 billion capacity of its Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) after receiving expressions of interest from its small business customers.

