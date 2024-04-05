Financial Sector Update for 04/05/2024: XLF, FAS, FAZ, HIVE, SCM, MCO

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% higher, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) retreated 0.6% recently.

Hive Digital Technologies (HIVE) said it has mined 224 bitcoins in March, up from 200 in February. Shares were 1.5% down in recent pre-bell activity.

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) shares were up 1.1% after it maintained its monthly dividend at $0.1333 per share for April, May and June.

Moody's (MCO) said it appointed Atsi Sheth as chief credit officer for Moody's Ratings. Shares were down 0.2% in recent pre-bell activity.

