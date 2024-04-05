Financial Sector Update for 04/05/2024: COIN, JPM, ACGL

Financial stocks were advancing in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was slightly down at $67,757, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 6 basis points to 4.37%.

In economic news, nonfarm payrolls rose by 303,000 in March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The consensus in a survey compiled by Bloomberg was for an increase of 214,000.

In corporate news, a US appeals court on Friday reopened a consumer lawsuit against Coinbase (COIN) that alleges the cryptocurrency exchange facilitated the sale of unregistered securities, Bloomberg reported. Coinbase shares were down 1%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has placed new officials at the helm of its global banking division, Reuters reported late Thursday. The new structure merges the commercial, corporate, and investment banking groups under executives Filippo Gori and Doug Petno, the report said. JPMorgan rose 0.9%.

Arch Capital's (ACGL) shares jumped more than 3% after its unit Arch Insurance North America said Friday that it has signed a master transaction agreement with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty to buy the US MidCorp and Entertainment insurance businesses for $450 million in cash.

