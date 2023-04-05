Financial Sector Update for 04/05/2023: UBS, CS, KKR, AGBA

Financial stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.8% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was almost flat at $28,157, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 5 basis points to 3.287%.

In company news, KKR & Co.'s (KKR) Envision Healthcare is reportedly in talks with some lenders after missing a March 31 deadline to file quarterly earnings, the Wall Street Journal reported. KKR shares were down 2.2%.

UBS' (UBS) takeover of Credit Suisse (CS) will close in a few months but may take up to three to four years to fully integrate the businesses considering the risks, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said. Both stocks were about 1.1% lower.

AGBA Group (AGBA) was up 2.7% after saying its Hong Kong unit OnePlatform International has signed a deal to acquire Singapore-based Sony Life Financial Advisers from Sony Life Singapore for 2.5 million Singapore dollars ($1.9 million) in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.