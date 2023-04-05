Financial Sector Update for 04/05/2023: UBS, CS, AGBA

Financial stocks were mostly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling about 1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.4% to $28,055, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 1.4% to 3.289%.

In economic news, ADP's monthly measure of private payrolls showed a 145,000 increase in March, missing expectations compiled by Bloomberg for a gain of 210,000 and compared with an upwardly revised 261,000 jump in February.

The Institute for Supply Management's US services index fell to a reading of 51.2 in March from 55.1 in February, compared with expectations for a smaller decrease to a reading of 54.4 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg but still suggesting modest growth.

In company news, UBS' (UBS) takeover of Credit Suisse (CS) will close in a few months but may take up to three to four years to fully integrate the businesses considering the risks, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said Wednesday. UBS shares were down 1.3% and Credit Suisse shares were down 1.5%.

AGBA Group (AGBA) was up 4.8% after saying its Hong Kong subsidiary OnePlatform International has signed a deal to acquire Singapore-based Sony Life Financial Advisers from Sony Life Singapore for 2.5 million Singapore dollars ($1.9 million) in cash.

Acrisure acquired insurance broker Unilink Group, expanding the reach of the privately held financial technologies and services firm into six more countries in eastern and central Europe.

