Financial Sector Update for 04/05/2023: LDI, BBDC, MA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

April 05, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Financial stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 2% higher.

loanDepot (LDI) was up more than 4% after saying Tuesday it entered into a settlement and cooperation agreement with Anthony Hsieh, the company's chairman, founder, and largest shareholder. Under the agreement, the size of the company's board will increase from eight to nine directors temporarily, and Steven Ozonian will join the board immediately.

Barings BDC (BBDC) Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Landsberg decided to step down to pursue other business opportunities. Barings BDC stock was slightly lower in Wednesday's premarket activity.

Mastercard (MA) said early Wednesday it aims to remove first-use, PVC plastics from payment cards on its network by 2028. Mastercard was down nearly 1% recently.

