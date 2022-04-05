Financial Sector Update for 04/05/2022: TRIN, MARA, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by 0.09% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.10% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.11%.

Trinity Capital (TRIN) was down more than 5% after saying it has started an offering of $50 million of its shares.

Marathon Digital (MARA) was up more than 2% after saying its self-mined bitcoin production in Q1 increased 556% to 1,258.6 from a year earlier.

KKR (KKR) said in a letter to Telecom Italia cited by media reports that it won't reconfirm its 10.8 billion-euro ($11.9 billion) offer to buy Telecom Italia without reviewing the Italian telecommunications company's books. KKR was slightly higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.