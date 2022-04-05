Financial Sector Update for 04/05/2022: MARA,TRIN,TURN

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 1.2%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.6% to $45,995, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 14.4 basis points to 2.556%.

In company news, Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) fell 7.3% after announcing plans to move its bitcoin mining operations from its existing coal-powered facility in Montana to locations with more sustainable energy sources over the next several months. B Riley lowered its price target for Marathon shares by $2 to $57.

Trinity Capital (TRIN) declined 5.4% after the business development company priced a $50 million offering of common shares at $18.15 apiece, or 4.3% under Monday's closing price.

180 Degree Capital (TURN) rose 0.2% after the hedge fund sponsor said Tara Biosystems was sold to privately held Valo Health for around $2.7 million in cash to be paid over the next 24 months plus up to $3.3 million in additional payments.

