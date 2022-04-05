Financial Sector Update for 04/05/2022: KKR,MARA,TRIN,TURN

Financial stocks turned solidly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) sinking 0.7%, giving up its midday advance.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.7% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was hanging on to a less than 0.1% gain.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.3% to $45,941, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 14.4 basis points to 2.556%.

In company news, KKR (KKR) fell 4.1% on Tuesday amid reports it raised more than 6 billion euros ($6.55 billion) with its latest European buyout fund. KKR already has exceeded the capital amount committed for its previous vehicle focused on the region and was continuing to secure additional commitments for the new pool, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) fell 9.3% after announcing plans to move its bitcoin mining operations from its existing coal-powered facility in Montana to locations with more sustainable energy sources over the next several months. B Riley lowered its price target for Marathon shares by $2 to $57.

Trinity Capital (TRIN) declined 5.8% after the business development company priced a $50 million offering of common shares at $18.15 apiece, or 4.3% under Monday's closing price.

180 Degree Capital (TURN) rose 0.9% after the hedge fund sponsor said Tara Biosystems was sold to privately held Valo Health for around $2.7 million in cash to be paid over the next 24 months plus up to $3.3 million in additional payments.

