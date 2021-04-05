Financial Sector Update for 04/05/2021: TIGR, EFC, CS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.90%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2%.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was climbing past 3% after saying a group of institutional investors subscribed to buy $90 million in aggregate principal amount of its convertible notes.

Ellington Financial (EFC) was up more than 3% after its board of directors approved a monthly dividend of $0.14 per common share, a 40% increase over the company's previous monthly common dividend. The dividend is payable on May 25 to stockholders of record as of April 30.

Credit Suisse (CS) is planning an executive shakeup in the wake of last week's hedge fund debacle that led it to disclose a "highly significant and material loss" in Q1, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed sources briefed on the matter. Credit Suisse was advancing by more than 3% in recent trading.

