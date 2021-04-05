Financial Sector Update for 04/05/2021: TBK,MARA,TIGR

Banking
Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up fractionally.

In company news, Triumph Bancorp (TBK) rose nearly 16% after receiving a pair of analyst upgrades following its $97 million cash acquisition of automation software firm HubTran. Raymond James raised Triumph to strong buy from outperform previously and also boosted its price target by $33 to $111 a share. B Riley lifted its stock rating for Triumph shares to buy from neutral and increased its price target by $25 to $110.

Marathon Patent Group (MARA) climbed over 13% after the digital assets company said it produced 196 new bitcoins during the three months ended March 31, increasing its total holdings to 5,134.2 bitcoins with a fair market value of roughly $301.9 million by the end of Q1.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) fell 2.7% after the online brokerage announced a $90 million private placement of convertible notes maturing in 2026 with a group of unnamed institutional investors.

