Financial Sector Update for 04/05/2021: PYPL,TBK,MARA,TIGR

Financial stocks eased from their midday session highs, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% in late afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%, reversing an earlier advance.

In company news, PayPal (PYPL) rose 1.2% after the electronic payments company announced a 10-year sponsorship agreement with the San Jose Earthquakes that will see the Major League Soccer team's stadium rebranded as PayPal Park.

Triumph Bancorp (TBK) rose over about 14% after receiving a pair of analyst upgrades following its $97 million cash acquisition of automation software firm HubTran. Raymond James raised Triumph to strong buy from outperform and also boosted its price target by $33 to $111 a share. B Riley lifted its stock rating for Triumph shares to buy from neutral and increased its price target by $25 to $110.

Marathon Patent Group (MARA) climbed 16% after the digital assets company said it produced 196 new bitcoins during the three months ended March 31, increasing its total holdings to 5,134.2 bitcoins with a fair market value of roughly $301.9 million by the end of Q1.

To the downside, UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) fell 3.6% after the online brokerage announced a $90 million private placement of convertible notes maturing in 2026 with a group of unnamed institutional investors.

