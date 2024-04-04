News & Insights

Banking
XLF

Financial Sector Update for 04/04/2024: XLF, FAS, FAZ, CTO, AIZ, GS

April 04, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.4% higher.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.2% higher, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.3% lower.

CTO Realty Growth (CTO) was down 2.1% after the company said it launched a public offering of 6.375% series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares with a $25 per share liquidation preference.

Assurant (AIZ) dropped 0.2% after the company said it has acquired UK tech repair services provider iSmash.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) shareholders are being urged by Institutional Shareholders Services to choose an independent board chair at its annual meeting later this month, Reuters reported, citing an ISS memo. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.7% pre-bell Thursday

