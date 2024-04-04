Financial Sector Update for 04/04/2024: BAC, MS, COIN, CG

Financial stocks declined in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 1.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) decreased 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 3.9% to $68,570, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 5 basis points to 4.31%.

In economic news, US nonfarm payrolls are expected to rise by 215,000 in March after an increase of 275,000 jobs in February, while the unemployment rate is forecast to decline to 3.8% from 3.9%, a survey compiled by Bloomberg shows. The March employment figures are scheduled to be released at 8:30 am ET Friday.

US initial jobless claims rose to 221,000 in the week ended March 30, the highest since January, from an upwardly revised 212,000 level in the previous week and compared with expectations for 214,000 in a Bloomberg survey.

The US international trade deficit widened for a third consecutive month to $68.9 billion in February from a $67.6 billion gap in January, versus the $67.6 billion shortfall expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, as growth in imports outpaced exports.

In corporate news, Bank of America (BAC) has little upside beyond current trading levels as business momentum is already priced into the stock, while upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate cuts may trigger downward revisions to the asset-sensitive bank's earnings, UBS said. The brokerage downgraded BofA to neutral from buy while lifting its price target to $40 from $39. Bank of America shares fell 1.5%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) is managing the sale of about 4.8 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of loans from a group of 13 failed Greek banks, Bloomberg reported. Morgan Stanley shares fell 1%.

Coinbase (COIN) was registered as a restricted dealer by the Canadian Securities Administrators, making it the largest and first international crypto exchange registered in Canada, the company said. Its shares eased 0.2%.

Carlyle (CG) is mulling a sale of StandardAero that may value the company at about $10 billion, Reuters reported. Carlyle shares decreased 0.2%.

