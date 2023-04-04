Financial Sector Update for 04/04/2023: TPG, TRI, JPM, TRU

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index slumped 1.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was little changed.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) gained 1% to $28,104, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 8.4 basis points to 3.346%.

In economic news, US job openings fell to 9.931 million in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, fewer than the 10.400 million openings expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and down from the revised 10.563 million openings reported in January.

In company news, TPG (TPG) and Thomson Reuters (TRI) signed a deal for the former to acquire a majority stake in Thomson Reuters' Elite, valuing the business at about $500 million. TPG shares were down 2%, while Thomson Reuters was up 0.5%.

TransUnion (TRU) subsidiary TURSS and rental technology firm Rently said they have formed a partnership to provide single-family property managers with an automated leasing application that the companies say eliminates rental fraud and streamlines business operations. TransUnion shares were down 0.6%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said that the current banking crisis is "not yet over," but it is nothing like the 2008 global financial crisis. JPMorgan shares were down 1.5%.

