Financial Sector Update for 04/04/2023: NCNO, TPG, TRI, TRU, JPM

Financial stocks were lower in late Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling about 1.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down around 1.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 1.8% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up fractionally.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) gained 0.4% to $28,185, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 2.7% to 3.337%.

In economic news, US job openings fell to 9.931 million in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, fewer than the 10.400 million openings expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and down from the revised 10.563 million openings reported in January.

In company news, Morgan Stanley said in a note that banking software provider nCino (NCNO) was poised to see a deceleration in bookings even before the recent weakness in the banking sector. nCino shares were down 1.4%.

TPG (TPG) and Thomson Reuters (TRI) signed a deal for the former to acquire a majority stake in Thomson Reuters' Elite, valuing the business at about $500 million. TPG shares were down 2%, while Thomson Reuters was up 0.5%.

TransUnion (TRU) subsidiary TURSS and rental technology firm Rently said they have formed a partnership to provide single-family property managers with an automated leasing application that the companies say eliminates rental fraud and streamlines business operations. TransUnion shares were up 0.6%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said that the current banking crisis is "not yet over," but it is nothing like the 2008 global financial crisis. JPMorgan shares were down 1.3%.

