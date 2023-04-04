Financial Sector Update for 04/04/2023: MARA, JPM

Financial stocks were mixed early morning on Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3% and the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) 0.7% higher, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1%.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was up 1.8% after saying late Monday that it produced 2,195 bitcoins in Q1, up from 1,259 bitcoins a year earlier.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said Tuesday that the current banking crisis is "not yet over," but it is nothing like the 2008 global financial crisis. The bank's shares were up 0.3% in recent Tuesday morning trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.