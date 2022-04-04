Financial Sector Update for 04/04/2022: SPWR,EURN,XOM,HES

Energy stocks turned lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both falling 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 1% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.60 ahead to $101.87 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was gaining $2.01 to $106.40 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.07 higher at $5.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, SunPower (SPWR) added almost 12% after a BofA Securities upgrade of the solar energy and storage company to neutral from underperform coupled with a $10 increase in its price target for the stock to $23 a share. Goldman Sachs also raised its price target for SunPower shares by $5 to $20 apiece and JPMorgan boosted its price target by $1 to $21 a share, keeping their respective neutral and underweight stock ratings.

Euronav (EURN) rose 6% after a regulatory filing showed that Compagnie Maritime Belge increased its ownership in the petroleum transportation and storage firm to nearly 26.7 million shares, or a 13.2% stake.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) declined fractionally this afternoon, slipping 0.6%, after the energy major said recent increases in oil and natural gas prices could increase the Q1 operating profit of its upstream business to around $9.3 billion from a $6.6 billion during Q4. Separately, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and (HES) disclosed plans to jointly develop the Yellowtail oil project offshore Guyana.

