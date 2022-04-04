Financial Sector Update for 04/04/2022: PSFE, JPM, CS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.24%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.89% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by 0.70%.

Paysafe (PSFE) shares were advancing 0.6% after it launched its payment platform in Ontario, Canada, supporting online gambling brands in the province.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) could lose about $1 billion "over time" as a result of its exposure to Russia, CEO Jamie Dimon said in his annual letter to shareholders. JPMorgan Chase shares were slightly lower recently.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) said in a response to questions from shareholders about a request for an audit by some concerning litigation related to the Greensill supply chain finance funds controversy, the litigation could take about five years, while some investors may not be able to recover their losses. Credit Suisse shares were marginally higher recently.

