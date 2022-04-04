Financial Sector Update for 04/04/2022: C,SQ,RDFN

Financial stocks were drifting lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.8%.

Bitcoin was declining 2.1% to $45,340, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2.7 basis points to 2.404%.

In company news, Citigroup (C) was fractionally higher again after the bank holding company Monday announced the sale of its consumer banking business in Bahrain to Ahli United Bank. The deal includes Citi's retail banking, credit card and unsecured loans operations but excludes its institutional businesses. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Redfin (RDFN) rose 6% after the residential real estate brokerage company closed on its $137.8 million acquisition of Bay Equity Home Loans. The deal is expected to add to Redfin's per-share earnings beginning this year, the company said.

Block (SQ) increased 8.3% after Keybanc raised its price target for the online payments processor by $5 to $180 a share and reiterated its overweight rating for the stock.

