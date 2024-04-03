News & Insights

XLF

Financial Sector Update for 04/03/2024: XLF, FAS, FAZ, LGVC, OWL, JPM

April 03, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Financial stocks were little changed in premarket activity Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) marginally higher.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.1%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.2% higher.

LAMF Global Ventures (LGVC) and Nuvo Group said that LAMF's shareholders approved the business combination between the companies, Holdco Nuvo Group, Nuvo Assetco, and H.F.N Insight Merger. LAMF shares soared 95% pre-bell Wednesday.

Blue Owl Capital (OWL) shares were up 3.5% after the company said it has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Kuvare Insurance Services, doing business as Kuvare Asset Management, for $750 million.

JPMorgan's (JPM) Chase Bank unit launched Chase Media Solutions, a digital tool that allows businesses to connect directly with the bank's 80 million customers. JPMorgan shares were up 0.3% premarket Wednesday.

