Financial Sector Update for 04/03/2023: UBS, MARA, PSFE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

April 03, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.2% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.4% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was inactive.

UBS (UBS) may cut its workforce by up to 30% after its takeover of Credit Suisse Group (CS), Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported, citing an unnamed senior UBS manager. Switzerland's federal prosecutor has also started an investigation into the deal. UBS was slipping past 4% recently.

Marathon Digital (MARA) said Chief Financial Officer Hugh Gallagher plans to retire, effective May 12. Marathon Digital was down more than 2%.

Paysafe (PSFE) said it has named Nicole Carroll as chief strategy and innovation officer. Paysafe was over 1% lower.

