Financial Sector Update for 04/03/2023: EXR, LSI, PYPL, LYV, UBS, CS

Financial stocks were steady to lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) little changed.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.2%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was down 0.7% at $27,993, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries shed 6.2 basis points to 3.432%.

In company news, Extra Space Storage (EXR) agreed to buy Life Storage (LSI) in an all-stock deal valued at $12.7 billion. The merged entity is expected to have a pro forma equity market capitalization of about $36 billion. Extra Space Storage's shares were down 5.2%, while Life Storage was up 3.6%.

PayPal (PYPL) and Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) said that they signed a multiyear strategic partnership for the former to act as the preferred payments partner for Ticketmaster. PayPal shares were down 1.4%, and Live Nation was down 1.3%.

UBS (UBS) may cut its workforce by up to 30% after its takeover of Credit Suisse Group (CS), Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported, citing an unnamed senior UBS manager. Switzerland's federal prosecutor has also started an investigation into the deal. UBS was down 3.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.