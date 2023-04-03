Banking
EXR

Financial Sector Update for 04/03/2023: EXR, LSI, PYPL, LYV, UBS, CS

April 03, 2023 — 02:13 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were steady to lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) little changed.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.2%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was down 0.7% at $27,993, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries shed 6.2 basis points to 3.432%.

In company news, Extra Space Storage (EXR) agreed to buy Life Storage (LSI) in an all-stock deal valued at $12.7 billion. The merged entity is expected to have a pro forma equity market capitalization of about $36 billion. Extra Space Storage's shares were down 5.2%, while Life Storage was up 3.6%.

PayPal (PYPL) and Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) said that they signed a multiyear strategic partnership for the former to act as the preferred payments partner for Ticketmaster. PayPal shares were down 1.4%, and Live Nation was down 1.3%.

UBS (UBS) may cut its workforce by up to 30% after its takeover of Credit Suisse Group (CS), Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported, citing an unnamed senior UBS manager. Switzerland's federal prosecutor has also started an investigation into the deal. UBS was down 3.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXR
LSI
PYPL
LYV
UBS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.