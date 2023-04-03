Financial Sector Update for 04/03/2023: CCB, EXR, LSI, PYPL, LYV, UBS

Financial stocks were steady in late afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index little changed and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.2%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was up 0.6% at $28,137, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 1.7% at 3.432%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 46.3 last month from 47.7 in February, hitting the lowest level since May 2020. The consensus on Econoday was for 47.5. A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

Separately, S&P Global said its US manufacturing PMI rose to 49.2 in March from 47.3 the previous month, but fell just shy of Wall Street's projections for 49.3.

In company news, Coastal Financial (CCB) was down 2.3% after saying that John Dickson, the bank's chief operating officer, has retired.

Extra Space Storage (EXR) agreed to buy Life Storage (LSI) in an all-stock deal valued at $12.7 billion. The merged entity is expected to have a pro forma equity market capitalization of about $36 billion. Extra Space Storage's shares were down 5.5%, while Life Storage was up 3.3%.

PayPal (PYPL) and Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) said that they signed a multiyear strategic partnership for the former to act as the preferred payments partner for Ticketmaster. PayPal shares were down 1.1%, and Live Nation was down 1.2%.

UBS (UBS) may cut its workforce by up to 30% after its takeover of Credit Suisse Group (CS), Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported, citing an unnamed senior UBS manager. Switzerland's federal prosecutor has also started an investigation into the deal. UBS was down 3.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.