Financial Sector Update for 04/03/2020: SAN, PPBI, OPB, RAND, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -1.03%

BAC: -0.88%

WFC: -0.44%

C: -0.56%

USB: -0.21%

Top financial stocks were trading lower pre-market Friday.

In other sector news:

(-) Banco Santander (SAN) was down more than 2% after saying its board has decided to cancel the final dividend for 2019 as well as the dividend policy for 2020 as the Spanish bank deals with the market uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(=) Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) was unchanged after saying it has obtained the necessary regulatory approvals from the Federal Reserve and the California Department of Business Oversight for the proposed merger of its Pacific Premier Bank unit with Opus Bank (OPB).

(=) Rand Capital (RAND) was flat after announcing that a special dividend of about $1.62 per share, or $23.7 million, will be paid on May 11 to shareholders of record as of April 2.

