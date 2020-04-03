Financial Sector Update for 04/03/2020: RIOT,PPBI,OPB,TWO

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -1.92%

BAC -2.67%

WFC -3.01%

C -3.53%

USB -2.62%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 3.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Riot Blockchain (RIOT) jumped 11% on Friday after the digital currency company said it produced 102 newly mined bitcoins during March using around 4,000 of the new Bitmain S17s, which were fully deployed for the entire month. The company's inventory increased by 14% since Feb. 29 to 819 bitcoin.

In other sector news:

(-) Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) fell 12% after the bank holding company said it has received all of the regulatory approvals from the Federal Reserve and the California Department of Business Oversight needed for its proposed acquisition of Opus Bank (OPB). The deal still needs investor approvals to close, expected before the end of June.

(-) Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Friday plunged 33% to a record low of $2.25 after Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, said the real estate investment trust has hired investment bankers Lazard for strategic advice following the recent sale of its non-agency mortgage backed securities portfolio in response to a reeling mortgage market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

