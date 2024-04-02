Financial Sector Update for 04/02/2024: XLF, FAS, FAZ, UBS, C, OZK

Financial stocks were down premarket Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.3% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.9%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.8% higher.

UBS (UBS) was up 0.3% after the company said it is planning to launch a stock repurchase program for up to $2 billion of its shares beginning on Wednesday and ending on April 2, 2026.

Citigroup (C) was down 0.5% after regulatory filings showed that the company will lay off in June a total of 430 workers in its US retail banking, investment banking and technology teams.

Bank OZK (OZK) raised its quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 to $0.39 per share. The company's shares were up 0.20% pre-bell.

