Financial Sector Update for 04/02/2024: BLK, STT, CME

April 02, 2024 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were retreating in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 2.9%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was falling 4% to $65,516, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 3.8 basis points to 4.37%.

In economic news, US job openings rose to 8.756 million in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, above the 8.73 million openings expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and up from the 8.748 million openings reported in January.

New orders for US factory goods gained 1.4% in February, above expectations for a 1% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a revised 3.8% drop in January.

In corporate news, BlackRock (BLK), State Street (STT), and Vanguard face scrutiny from a regulator in Washington on concerns that the index fund giants are failing to abide by an agreement to be passive players at banks, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. board member Jonathan McKernan told The Journal he wants to strengthen the FDIC's monitoring of the firms and stop their investments in banks above the 10% threshold until the agency finishes an examination of their role. BlackRock shares fell 1.9%, and State Street was down 0.2%.

CME (CME) said Tuesday its Q1 average daily volume reached 26.4 million contracts, down 2% from a year earlier. Its shares were rising 0.1%.

The US Department of Labor on Tuesday released a finalized set of stricter rules on its qualified professional asset manager prohibited transaction exemption, a designation big banks and financial advisers apply in order to manage 401(k)s and pensions.

