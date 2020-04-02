Financial Sector Update for 04/02/2020: HSBC, BRO, OPRT, JPM, BAC, C, WFC, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -1.02%

BAC: -0.81%

WFC: -1.24%

C: -1.32%

USB: +0.53%

Most financial majors were mixed in pre-bell trading Thursday.

In other sector news:

(-) Certain members of HSBC's (HSBC) board and executive team are pushing for the bank to move its legal base to Hong Kong from London, after it was pressured by the Bank of England to suspend dividend payouts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, London's Financial Times reported. HSBC was recently down more than 4%.

(=) Brown & Brown (BRO) was unchanged after saying its Brown & Brown Dealer Services unit has acquired substantially all of the assets of North Carolina-based Sterling Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

(=) Oportun Financial (OPRT) was flat after saying it expects to report revenue of $162 million for Q1, slightly below the Street consensus view of $164.1 million.

