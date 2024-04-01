Financial Sector Update for 04/01/2024: NEWT, NVEI, MUFG, ALTI

Financial stocks were slipping in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 1.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell 1.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was shedding 2.3% to $69,383, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 13.5 basis points to 4.33%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index rose to 50.3 in March from 47.8 in February, compared with expectations for 48.4 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. The S&P Global US manufacturing index for March was revised to 51.9 from the flash 52.5, compared with expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

US construction spending fell 0.3% in February, compared with a 0.7% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.2% decrease in January.

In corporate news, NewtekOne (NEWT) shares popped more than 4% after it said Monday that its subsidiary Newtek Bank closed $207.7 million worth of Small Business Association 7a loans in Q1, up 36.2% year on year.

Nuvei (NVEI) shares spiked 2.2% after the company said it has agreed to be taken private by Advent International via an all-cash deal valuing Nuvei at about $6.3 billion.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) shares were falling 2.6% as it said Monday it has drawn up a new medium-term business plan that includes the financial target to increase return on equity to about 9% in fiscal year 2026.

AlTi Global (ALTI) rose 0.1% after it said Monday it will buy East End Advisors for an initial purchase price of about $76 million, plus an additional contingent consideration that will be payable over five years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.