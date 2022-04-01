Financial Sector Update for 04/01/2022: SAN, HUSN, GREE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing 0.91%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2%.

Banco Santander (SAN) shares were up more than 3% after the bank said it is on track to meet its financial targets for 2022 amid solid profitability in the Americas and an improving performance in Europe.

Hudson Capital (HUSN) shares were rallying past 30% after the company reported the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary, Hong Kong Internet Financial Services, to private investors.

Greenidge Generation Holdings (GREE) shares were up more than 1% after the company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $7.6 million, compared with an adjusted loss of $275,000 a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.