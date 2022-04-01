Financial Sector Update for 04/01/2022: HUSN,EFC,PNC

Financial stocks were mixed, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% this afternoon and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was down 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.4%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.9% to $46,223, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 4.2 basis points to 2.369%.

In company news, Hudson Capital (HUSN) surged 29% higher after announcing the sale of Hong Kong Internet Financial Services to unnamed private investors as part of efforts by the transportation logistics software firm to focus on core operations. The company said the deal will not materially affect its future results.

Ellington Financial (EFC) slid nearly 1% after the real estate investment trust closed on a $210 million private placement of certain senior notes due April 2027.

PNC Financial Services (PNC) was falling 1.4% after the bank holding company declaring a 20% increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.50 per share.

