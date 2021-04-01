Financial Sector Update for 04/01/2021: LPRO,IDEX,FTFT

Financial stocks continue to advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was also climbing 1.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.9%.

In company news, Open Lending (LPRO) climbed almost 16% after the risk analytics company said it spent $20 million to repurchase more than 588,000 of its shares sold as part of an upsized $306 million secondary of 9 million shares priced at $34 each, or about 4% under Wednesday's closing price.

Ideanomics (IDEX) rose 8.6% after the financial technology and electric vehicle company nearly halved its FY20 net loss, reporting a $0.46 per share net loss, compared with a $0.82 per share loss during the prior year.

On the losing side, Future FinTech Group (FTFT) dropped more than 12%, reversing a more than 36% gain earlier Thursday that followed the Chinese blockchain and internet technology company announcing its $9.1 million purchase of Bitcoin mining farm Nanjing Ribensi Electronic Technology.

