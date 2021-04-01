Financial Sector Update for 04/01/2021: IDEX,SFNC,FTFT

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

In company news, Ideanomics (IDEX) rose 6.1% after the financial technologies and electric vehicle company late Wednesday nearly halved its FY20 net loss, reporting a $0.46 per share net loss for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 compared with an $0.82 per share loss during the prior year. Analyst estimates were not available.

Simmons First National (SFNC) rose 1.3% after the bank holding overnight filed a mixed-securities shelf registration statement for the sale of several securities, including common and preferred stock, from time to time.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT) was 8.4% lower, reversing a more than 36% gain earlier Thursday that followed the Chinese blockchain and internet technology company announcing its $9.1 million purchase of Bitcoin mining farm Nanjing Ribensi Electronic Technology.

