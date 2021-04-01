Financial Sector Update for 04/01/2021: FTFT, SFNC, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were down before markets open Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) lost 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) declined 0.2%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) gained 0.5%.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT) rose 24% after agreeing to acquire bitcoin mining farm Nanjing Ribensi Electronic Technology Co. for 60 million renminbi ($9.1 million).

In other sector news, Simmons First National (SFNC) filed a mixed-securities shelf registration. The company's shares were inactive ahead of Thursday's market open.

KKR & Co. (KKR) was also flat after buying The Exchange on 16th, a Class A office complex in San Francisco's Mission Bay submarket, for about $1 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.