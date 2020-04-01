Financial Sector Update for 04/01/2020: STOR,MMC,NRZ

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -6.20%

BAC -7.11%

WFC -7.42%

C -7.95%

USB -8.53%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 6.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 5.9%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 5.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Store Capital (STOR) dropped more than 11% after the real estate investment trust said it borrowed the final $450 million available through its revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure bolstering its cash position and financial flexibility. Following the March 26 transaction, Store Capital had more than $630 million in cash on hand and $600 million in outstanding debt after earlier this year drawing down $150 million from the revolver to fund acquisitions and other corporate activities, according to a regulatory filing.

In other sector news:

(-) Marsh & McLennan's (MMC) declined 2.2% after the insurance carrier said it bought Assurance Holdings for an undisclosed amount. After the deal closes, the full-service broker in suburban Chicago will become the Midwest regional headquarters for Marsh & McLennan's US mid-market agency unit.

(-) New Residential Investment (NRZ) slid nearly 12% after Wednesday saying it has finalized agreements to sell $6.1 billion face value of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities to several undisclosed buyers. The upcoming transactions are not expected to affect the company's estimated book value, which was seen falling 25% to 30% from $16.21 per share at the end of 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.