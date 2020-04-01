Financial Sector Update for 04/01/2020: KKR, RBS, C, JPM, BAC, WFC, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -4.91%

BAC: -5.37%

WFC: -5.33%

C: -5.70%

USB: -3.95%

Financial heavyweights were trading lower pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) KKR (KKR), which was declining more than 4% as Reuters, citing unnamed sources, reported that the company decided to scrap plans to sell Singaporean logistics provider Goodpack after the COVID-19 pandemic dented valuations.

(-) Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) was slipping by more than 4% as its board has decided to scrap quarterly or interim dividend payments and share buybacks until the end of the year amid economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(-) Citigroup (C) was down more than 5% after saying it will postpone its 2020 Investor Day that was previously scheduled for May 13, due to the rapidly evolving situation caused by COVID-19. The bank said it will set a new date.

