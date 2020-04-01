Financial Sector Update for 04/01/2020: IBKR,STOR,MMC,NRZ

Banking
JPM -7.16%

BAC -7.94%

WFC -7.80%

C -9.39%

USB -8.33%

Financial stocks continued to lose more ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 6.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 6.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking just over 6.0%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Interactive Brokers (IBKR) was narrowly higher late Wednesday after reporting a 22% increase in client accounts during March compared with year-ago levels, rising to 760,000 individual accounts. Client balances grew 25% year-over-year to $65 billion while daily average revenue trades were up 127% to nearly 2 million.

In other sector news:

(-) Marsh & McLennan's (MMC) declined 5% after the insurance carrier said it bought Assurance Holdings for an undisclosed amount. After the deal closes, the full-service broker in suburban Chicago will become the Midwest regional headquarters for Marsh & McLennan's US mid-market agency unit.

(-) Store Capital (STOR) dropped almost 11% after the real estate investment trust said it borrowed the final $450 million available through its revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure bolstering its cash position and financial flexibility. Following the March 26 transaction, Store Capital had more than $630 million in cash on hand and $600 million in outstanding debt after earlier this year drawing down $150 million from the revolver to fund acquisitions and other corporate activities, according to a regulatory filing.

(-) New Residential Investment (NRZ) slid nearly 13% after Wednesday saying it has finalized agreements to sell $6.1 billion face value of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities to several undisclosed buyers. The upcoming transactions are not expected to affect the company's estimated book value, which was seen falling 25% to 30% from $16.21 per share at the end of 2019.

