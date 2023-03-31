Financial Sector Update for 03/31/2023: SIVB

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both rising 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 1.1% to $28,330, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 4.4 basis points to 3.507%.

The US personal consumption expenditures price index gained 0.3% in February, as expected, trimming the year-over-year rate to 5% from 5.3% in January. The market expectations for the annual rate were 5.1%. The price index was up 0.6% month-over-month in January, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In company news, US government bank regulators reportedly are trying to sell the securities that the new owners of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank declined to keep as part of their recent buyouts of the failed lenders, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources.

NSTS Bancorp (NSTS) shares were 6.1% higher after saying that its board approved a stock repurchase program for up to 270,000 shares, representing about 5% of outstanding common stock.

First Republic Bank (FRC) is under investigation by Massachusetts regulators over sales of the bank's stock by senior executives this year before the recent banking-sector turmoil, Reuters reported, citing Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin. First Republic Bank was up 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.