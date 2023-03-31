Financial Sector Update for 03/31/2023: IVZ, NSTS, FRC

Financial stocks stayed firm late Friday, with the NYSE Financial Index gaining 0.8% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was also up 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.9%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 1.1% to $28,349, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 7 basis points to 3.496%.

The US personal consumption expenditures price index gained 0.3% in February, as expected, trimming the year-over-year rate to 5% from 5.3% in January. The market expectations for the annual rate were 5.1%. The price index was up 0.6% month-over-month in January, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In company news, Invesco (IVZ) was down 1.7% after Bloomberg reported that the firm will cut about 40 jobs in its Canadian operations, affecting departments such as sales to institutional clients, amid renewed volatility in global financial markets.

NSTS Bancorp (NSTS) shares were over 4% higher after its board approved a stock repurchase program for up to almost 270,000 shares, representing about 5% of outstanding common stock.

First Republic Bank (FRC) is under investigation by Massachusetts regulators over sales of the bank's stock by senior executives this year before the recent banking-sector turmoil, Reuters reported, citing Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin. First Republic Bank was up 2.2%.

