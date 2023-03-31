Banking
FRC

Financial Sector Update for 03/31/2023: FRC, CB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

March 31, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was advancing by 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.5% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.5% lower.

First Republic Bank (FRC) is under investigation by Massachusetts regulators over sales of the bank's stock by senior executives this year before the recent banking-sector turmoil, Reuters reported, citing Massachusetts' Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin. First Republic Bank was climbing past 1% recently.

Chubb (CB) said it has appointed Frances O'Brien chief risk officer, effective April 1. Chubb was marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

