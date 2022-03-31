Financial Sector Update for 03/31/2022: CIXX,CIX.TO,SASR,CG

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 0.3%.

Bitcoin was declining 3.1% to $45,828 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 3.5 basis points to 2.323%.

In company news, CI Financial (CIXX) slid 1.9% after the Canadian wealth manager announced its purchase of selected assets from Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors to strengthen its US wealth management business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) gained almost 1% after announcing a new $50 million stock buyback program.

Carlyle Group (CG) rose 6.3% after receiving a contract to provide strategic advisory services to reinsurance company Fortitude Re. Carlyle will form a new insurance advisory unit to provide Fortitude Re with mergers and acquisitions, transactions and capital management services in exchange for recurring fees based on all of its general account assets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.