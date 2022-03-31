Financial Sector Update for 03/31/2022: CG, EQOS, BCS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by 0.23%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 026% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.06%.

Carlyle Group (CG) shares was advancing more than 2% after saying it has received a contract to provide strategic advisory services to reinsurance company Fortitude Re.

Eqonex (EQOS) appointed Almira Zejnilagic Cemmell as chief corporate affairs officer and a member of the executive committee, as part of its strategic partnership with payments technology company Bifinity UAB. Eqonex shares were recently up more than 5%.

Barclays (BCS) said it has increased its minimum hourly pay rate in the United States to $20.50 per hour, up from $17 per hour previously. Barclays shares were down nearly 1% recently.

