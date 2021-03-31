Banking
Financial Sector Update for 03/31/2021: FISV,BGCP,ARES,BSIG,ICE

MT Newswires
Financial stocks were moderately lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.7%.

The SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was 0.1% lower and the Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.2% despite the National Association of Realtors earlier reporting a larger-than-expected 10.6% drop in February pending home sales.

In company news, Fiserv (FISV) slid 1.3%, reversing a nearly 2% advance earlier, after private equity investors PSG said it was selling Pineapple Payments to the digital payments and financial technology company.

Among gainers Wednesday, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) climbed 0.5% after Berenberg Bank raised its price target for the securities exchange by $17 to $135 a share and reiterated its buy rating.

Ares Management (ARES) rose 5.5% after announcing a $1.08 billion acquisition of asset manager Landmark Partners, paying $690 million to BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) for its 60% stake and $390 million for the 40% interest held by Landmark management. BrightSphere also was 6.8% higher this afternoon.

BGC Partners (BGCP) was over 10% higher after reaffirming its Q1 outlook projecting between $540 million to $590 million in revenue, straddling the Capital IQ consensus expecting the brokerage company to generate $566 million. It also sees pretax adjusted earnings in-line with Street view.

