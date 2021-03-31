Financial Sector Update for 03/31/2021: BGCP,ARES,BSIG,ICE

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.3%.

The SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.3% and the Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.2% despite the National Association of Realtors earlier reporting a larger-than-expected 10.6% drop in February pending home sales.

In company news, BGC Partners (BGCP) was nearly 11% higher after Wednesday reaffirming its Q1 outlook projecting between $540 million to $590 million in revenue, straddling the Capital IQ consensus expecting the brokerage company to generate $566 million in revenue for the current quarter ending March 31. It also sees pre-tax adjusted earnings in-line with Street view.

Ares Management (ARES) rose 5.5% after Wednesday announcing its $1.08 billion acquisition of asset managers Landmark Partners, paying $690 million to BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) for its 60% stake in Landmark and $390 million for the 40% interest now held by Landmark management. BrightSphere also was 6.4% higher this afternoon.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) climbed 1.3% after Berenberg Bank raised its price target for the securities exchange by $17 to $135 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

